3 men missing after cancelled rap gig were fatally shot

Detroit Police, Michigan State Police and ATF agents work the scene at West McNichols and Log Cabin in Detroit on the border of Highland Park, Mich. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP) Detroit Police, Michigan State Police and ATF agents work the scene at West McNichols and Log Cabin in Detroit on the border of Highland Park, Mich. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP)

Biden says in State of Union that U.S. is 'unbowed, unbroken'

U.S. President Joe Biden is using his State of the Union address Tuesday night to call on Republicans to work with him to 'finish the job' of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he seeks to overcome pessimism in the country and navigate political divisions in Washington.

A newly installed fence around the U.S. Capitol is seen, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington, ahead of U.S. President Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Texas man jailed in Dallas monkey case says he'd do it again

A 24-year-old man now linked to an unusual string of crimes that kept the Dallas Zoo on the lookout for missing animals told police that after he swiped two monkeys from their enclosure, he took them onto the city's light rail system to make his getaway, court records show.

