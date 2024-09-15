2024 Emmy Awards: 'The Bear' starts night off strong with big wins

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles with hosts Dan and Eugene Levy. Ebon Moss-Bachrach won the first Emmy handed out, taking best supporting actor in a comedy for the second straight year for “The Bear.”

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or Movie: Jessica Gunning, 'Baby Reindeer'

Gunning, the front-runner and eventual winner for her performance in “Baby Reindeer” led the group of first-timers, which also included Dakota Fanning for “Ripley,” Aja Naomi King for “Lessons in Chemistry” and Nava Mau, also for “Baby Reindeer.” Lily Gladstone and Kali Reis were the first female Indigenous actors to be nominated for an Emmy.

Reality Competition Program: 'The Traitors'

"I don't think we thank Holland enough," he said, thanking Holland for being the birthplace of many adapted reality television programs.

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, 'Hacks'

"Just what we needed, another network," Smart said, joking about whether her show 'Hacks' is on HBO or MAX.

Candice Bergen goes there, with an implicit swipe at JD Vance

“Today, a Republican vice president would never attack a woman for having kids. So, as they say, my work here is done,” Candice Bergen wryly said before presenting the lead actress in a comedy series award. She was referring to her Murphy Brown character being attacked by Dan Quayle for being a single mom.

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Elizabeth Debicki, 'The Crown'

"Playing this part, based on this unparalleled, incredible human being, has been my great privilege. It’s been a gift," Debicki said.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph brings the Oscar glow to the Emmys stage

Da’Vine Joy Randolph took home an Oscar this year and was nominated as a guest actress at this year’s Emmys (though she lost last weekend to Jamie Lee Curtis). She’s presenting supporting actress in a drama series.

Speeches hint at politics

“Vote for your rights,” Liza Colón-Zayas said, accepting her Emmy.

Billy Crudup shouted out wife Naomi Watts, noting she was an immigrant.

Four awards into an Emmy telecast in an election year, and the speeches have begun touching on politics, albeit briefly (host Eugene Levy begged for brevity if winners went there).

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Liza Colón-Zayas, ‘The Bear’

"Thank you for giving me a new life with this show. And all the Latinos who are you looking at me? Keep believing and vote. Vote for your rights," Colon-Zayas said.

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White, 'The Bear'

"This show has changed my life. It has instilled a faith that that change is is is possible. That change is possible if you are able to reach out, you are really, truly never actually, alone," he said.

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup, 'The Morning Show'

I’m happy to be here with my, piece of eye candy there — my wife, who also happens to be an immigrant and also gave a searing performance this year, for which she’s nominated" Crudup said. "And she starts businesses, too. So, nice to be by her side."

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, 'The Bear'