2024 Emmy Awards: 'The Bear,' 'Fargo' and 'Hacks' win acting awards

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles with hosts Dan and Eugene Levy.

The star of the FX show “The Bear” Jeremy Allen White won best actor in a comedy for the second straight year, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach repeated as best supporting actor.

Directing for a Comedy Series: Christopher Storer, 'The Bear'

Writing for a Limited Series, Anthology or Movie: Richard Gadd, 'Baby Reindeer'

“This is the stuff of dreams,” he said, contrasting the win with the darkness of earlier years that inspired the show.

Ayyyyy! The Fonz is back with 'Happy Days' reunion

Yes, “Happy Days” and “Saturday Night Live” are almost the same age. While the latter celebrates its 50th anniversary next year, its 50th season premieres later this month.

Ron Howard and Henry Winkler present the award for outstanding directing for a comedy series during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/AP Photo)

And to celebrate the 50th anniversary this year of “Happy Days,” Ron Howard and Henry Winkler, also known as Richie Cunningham and Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli, are having a happy day as they joined forces on stage in a near-perfect reaction of their hit sitcom’s Arnold’s Restaurant.

Writing for a Drama Series: Will Smith, 'Slow Horses'

No, not that Will Smith.

s"First off, relax. Despite my name, I come in peace," Smith said when he accepted his award.

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or Movie: Lamorne Morris, 'Fargo'

Lamorne Morris, star of “Fargo,” is taking home his first Emmy award on his first nomination. The “New Girl” star was clearly flustered as he accepted the award, saying he has a poster of fellow nominee Robert Downey Jr. in his house and asked him to sign it.

Lamorne Morris accepts the award for for outstanding supporting actor in a limited anthology series or movie for "Fargo" during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2024. (Chris Pizzello/AP Photo)

"My beautiful daughter, Lily. I love you. I told you I would do it. You’ve always doubted me,” he joked.

Best Talk Series: 'The Daily Show'

With his Emmy win for 'The Daily Show,' Jon Stewart pokes fun at his once-a-week gig.

"It really made my Mondays."

Directing for a Limited Series, Anthology or Movie: Steven Zaillian, 'Ripley'

Writing for a Variety Special: Alex Edelman, 'Just for Us'

Accepting the Emmy for writing for a variety special, Alex Edelman spoke of how much he missed Adam Brace, the director of “Just for Us” who died in 2023.

Alex Edelman poses in the press room with the award for outstanding writing for a variety special for "Just for Us" during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2024. (Jae. C Hong/AP Photo)

“He passed away a few weeks before we started on Broadway, and over the last year, performing the thing we created together made me feel tethered to him even though he’d gone,” he posted on Instagram in April. “That tether sometimes has been a source of comfort and sometimes a source of real sadness. Most of the time it’s been a mix.”

A ‘Saturday Night Live’ reunion with cast members past and present

Ahead of the premiere of the 50th season of “Saturday Night Live” on Sept. 28, cast members from the sketch show’s storied history have gathered for an unforgettable reunion. Former members Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Seth Meyers joined current regular Bowen Yang onstage.

The segment leans into the January Emmys’ nostalgia-laden programming, which included Tina Fey and Amy Poehler presenting an award in the style of SNL’s famed “Weekend Update,” along with the casts of “Cheers,” “Martin” and other hit shows reuniting.

Scripted Variety Series: 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver'

John Oliver and the team from "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" accept the award for outstanding scripted variety series during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2024. (Chris Pizzello/AP Photo)

HBO's John Oliver dedicated his Emmy to his recentloy deceased dog -- "and all dogs," -- quarreling with the play-off music in a bleeped exchange.

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or Movie: Jessica Gunning, 'Baby Reindeer'

“I tried so many times to put into words what working on ‘Baby Reindeer’ meant to me and I fail every time,” she said. “It really means a lot. So, thank you, reindeer.”

Reality Competition Program: 'The Traitors'

"I don't think we thank Holland enough," he said, thanking Holland for being the birthplace of many adapted reality television programs.

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, 'Hacks'

"Just what we needed, another network," Smart said, joking about whether her show 'Hacks' is on HBO or MAX.

Candice Bergen goes there, with an implicit swipe at JD Vance

“Today, a Republican vice president would never attack a woman for having kids. So, as they say, my work here is done,” Candice Bergen wryly said before presenting the lead actress in a comedy series award. She was referring to her Murphy Brown character being attacked by Dan Quayle for being a single mom.

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Elizabeth Debicki, 'The Crown'

"Playing this part, based on this unparalleled, incredible human being, has been my great privilege. It’s been a gift," Debicki said.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph brings the Oscar glow to the Emmys stage

Da’Vine Joy Randolph took home an Oscar this year and was nominated as a guest actress at this year’s Emmys (though she lost last weekend to Jamie Lee Curtis). She’s presenting supporting actress in a drama series.

Speeches hint at politics

“Vote for your rights,” Liza Colón-Zayas said, accepting her Emmy.

Billy Crudup shouted out wife Naomi Watts, noting she was an immigrant.

Four awards into an Emmy telecast in an election year, and the speeches have begun touching on politics, albeit briefly (host Eugene Levy begged for brevity if winners went there).

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Liza Colón-Zayas, ‘The Bear’

"Thank you for giving me a new life with this show. And all the Latinos who are you looking at me? Keep believing and vote. Vote for your rights," Colon-Zayas said.

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White, 'The Bear'

Jeremy Allen White wins outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for "The Bear" during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/AP Photo)

"This show has changed my life. It has instilled a faith that that change is is is possible. That change is possible if you are able to reach out, you are really, truly never actually, alone," he said.

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup, 'The Morning Show'

I’m happy to be here with my, piece of eye candy there — my wife, who also happens to be an immigrant and also gave a searing performance this year, for which she’s nominated" Crudup said. "And she starts businesses, too. So, nice to be by her side."

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, 'The Bear'