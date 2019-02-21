2 women accuse R. Kelly of sexual misconduct in 1990s
As Latresa Scaff, right, and Rochelle Washington, left, look on as attorney Gloria Allred holds up a picture of them as teenagers on the night they claim they became victims of musician R. Kelly's sexual advances during a news conference in New York, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Published Thursday, February 21, 2019 5:36PM EST
NEW YORK -- Two women say singer R. Kelly picked them out of a crowd at a Baltimore after-party in the mid-1990s when they were underage and had sex with one of the teens although she was under the influence of marijuana and alcohol and could not consent.
The women joined lawyer Gloria Allred in New York City on Thursday.
Their accusations come six weeks after a Lifetime documentary series, "Surviving R. Kelly," looked at old sexual misconduct allegations against Kelly.
Latresa Scaff says she was 16 when she and 15-year-old Rochelle Washington attended an R. Kelly concert in Baltimore.
She says Kelly told them to come to his hotel room, where he had sex with her.
Kelly's lawyer, Steve Greenberg, has said his client never knowingly had sex with an underage woman.