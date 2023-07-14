2 suspects in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph in Memphis to stand trial in March

Young Dolph performs at The Parking Lot Concert in Atlanta on Aug. 23, 2020. A judge has set a trial date for two men charged with killing rapper Young Dolph in a daytime ambush at a bakery in Memphis, Tenn. Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee said during a hearing Friday, July 14, 2023, that Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith are scheduled to stand trial March 11, 2024, in the fatal shooting of the Memphis-born rapper. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP, File) Young Dolph performs at The Parking Lot Concert in Atlanta on Aug. 23, 2020. A judge has set a trial date for two men charged with killing rapper Young Dolph in a daytime ambush at a bakery in Memphis, Tenn. Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee said during a hearing Friday, July 14, 2023, that Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith are scheduled to stand trial March 11, 2024, in the fatal shooting of the Memphis-born rapper. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP, File)

