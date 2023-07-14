2 suspects in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph in Memphis to stand trial in March
A judge on Friday set a trial date for two men charged in the killing of rapper Young Dolph in a daytime ambush at a bakery in Memphis, Tennessee.
Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith are scheduled to stand trial March 11 in the fatal shooting of the Memphis-born rapper, Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee said during a hearing.
Johnson and Smith have pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree murder in the November 2021 shooting of Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr. A motive for the killing has not been disclosed.
The 36-year-old rapper, label owner and producer was buying cookies near his boyhood home in Memphis when he was gunned down by two men who drove up to the bakery in a stolen Mercedes Benz, authorities said. The slaying rattled Memphis and shook the entertainment world.
Two other men have been charged in the killing.
Jermarcus Johnson, the half brother of Justin Johnson, pleaded guilty June 9 to three counts of accessory after the fact, and he could testify at the trial.
Jermarcus Johnson acknowledged that he helped the two suspects communicate by cellphone after the killing while they were on the run from authorities, and that he helped one of them communicate with his probation officer after the killing.
During questioning by prosecutor Paul Hagerman, he also acknowledged taking possession of car from Justin Johnson. The car was not the one tied to the killing, Hagerman said. Jermarcus Johnson also identified a photo in which Justin Johnson was wearing the same clothing as one of the two shooters accused of gunning down Young Dolph the day the rapper was killed.
After Jermarcus Johnson's plea hearing, Hagerman said he had no role in the actual killing of Young Dolph, but that he was one of "multiple players" who did things connected to it.
Another man, Hernandez Govan, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and conspiracy in the case. He is accused of arranging the killing. Govan has been released on bond.
Young Dolph was known in Memphis for his charitable works and his success as an independent musical artist and businessman. Young Dolph had been in the city to visit a sick relative and hand out Thanksgiving turkeys at a church when he was killed.
After his death, Memphis named a street after him and the Memphis Grizzlies of the NBA honoured him during a game. Murals of the rapper have been painted around the city and a pop-up museum featuring him was opened earlier this year.
The bakery, Makeda's Homemade Cookies, became an impromptu memorial site for the slain rapper. It was closed for months after the shooting, but has since reopened.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022 while the bank tried to discourage consumer spending through multiple interest rate hikes.
'We are not going to stand down': court grants Winnipeg police authority to enforce landfill blockade injunction
During an emotionally-charged hearing in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench, a judge has granted Winnipeg police the authority to enforce a temporary injunction to remove a blockade at the Brady landfill.
19-year-old woman died on duty while battling wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C.
British Columbia’s worsening wildfire battle has turned deadly in the Interior.
Canada excluded from Google's expansion of AI chatbot Bard
Canada has been left out of a recent expansion of Google's artificial intelligence-powered chatbot known as Bard as the big tech giant continues its fight with the federal government over the Online News Act.
As inflation inches closer to 3 per cent, economists warn progress will stall this year
As inflation inches closer to three per cent, economists are warning the steady monthly declines in annual price growth will stall and even potentially reverse in the second half of the year.
Firefighters essentially using 'bandanas' when battling wildfires: expert
Firefighters do not have proper equipment when battling wildfires in Canada, one expert said, leading to adverse impacts on their health.
FBI finds skulls, other human remains decorating Kentucky man's apartment
When FBI agents arrived at James Nott’s Kentucky apartment with a search warrant on Tuesday, they asked if anyone else was home. 'Only my dead friends,' Nott replied.
Quadriplegic Ontario man hand-cycling across Canada to promote activity after injury
Kevin Mills, a quadriplegic man from Ontario, is hand-cycling across Canada to promote outdoor activity after injury while also charting an accessible nationwide bike route for those with a disability.
Can the family doctor shortage in Canada be fixed?
The lack of family doctors in Canada is affecting patients and the health-care system as a whole. Can this be fixed? This physician thinks it can happen.
Canada
-
Quadriplegic Ontario man hand-cycling across Canada to promote activity after injury
Kevin Mills, a quadriplegic man from Ontario, is hand-cycling across Canada to promote outdoor activity after injury while also charting an accessible nationwide bike route for those with a disability.
-
'We are not going to stand down': court grants Winnipeg police authority to enforce landfill blockade injunction
During an emotionally-charged hearing in Manitoba's Court of King's Bench, a judge has granted Winnipeg police the authority to enforce a temporary injunction to remove a blockade at the Brady landfill.
-
19-year-old woman died on duty while battling wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C.
British Columbia’s worsening wildfire battle has turned deadly in the Interior.
-
Cleanup begins after tornado hits Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven
As the cleanup continues in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven following Thursday's tornado, a team of investigators are on the scene to assess the size and strength of the tornado
-
Wildfires are disproportionately harming Indigenous communities
A new report finds wildfires are disproportionately impacting Indigenous communities in Canada.
-
After the storm: Record-breaking rainfall and a possible 2nd tornado near Montreal
A powerful storm that swept through southwestern Quebec on Thursday produced record rainfall, flash flooding, and at least one tornado on the territory -- possibly two.
World
-
FBI finds skulls, other human remains decorating Kentucky man's apartment
When FBI agents arrived at James Nott’s Kentucky apartment with a search warrant on Tuesday, they asked if anyone else was home. 'Only my dead friends,' Nott replied.
-
Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant prepares to release diluted radioactive water into the sea
At Japan's tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, giant blue pipes have been constructed to bring in torrents of seawater to dilute treated, radioactive water under a plan to discharge it gradually into the Pacific Ocean.
-
India's Modi and France's Macron agree on defense ties but stand apart on Ukraine
India is close to buying new French warplanes and submarines and played a starring role in France's Bastille Day celebrations Friday. But for all the camaraderie on display this week between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, their two countries remain sometimes-awkward allies.
-
Las Vegas police officer found guilty in string of brazen casino heists could get life sentence
A federal jury convicted a Las Vegas police officer Friday on all counts of stealing nearly US$165,000 during a trio of casino heists, including one where he was armed with a department-issued weapon that was loaded.
-
Haiti human rights group warns kidnappings and killings are on the rise after a brief respite
A leading human rights group in Haiti warned about an upsurge in killings and kidnappings as the U.N. Security Council met Friday to discuss the country's worsening violence.
-
Hundreds of thousands face disruption at London's Gatwick Airport this summer after strike vote
Hundreds of thousands of British vacationers face potential disruption to their travel plans at the start of the school summer holidays, after almost 1,000 workers at London's Gatwick Airport voted to strike in a dispute over pay.
Politics
-
Emergency visa applications for Ukrainians fleeing war to end Saturday
Canada is expected to close applications for temporary emergency visas offered to Ukrainians fleeing Russian aggression Saturday -- but hasn't announced whether it plans to offer long-term refuge.
-
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022 while the bank tried to discourage consumer spending through multiple interest rate hikes.
-
Canada set to end domestic subsidies for unabated fossil-fuel production
The Liberal government is expected next week to finally fulfil a promise Canada made 14 years ago to end federal subsidies that aid in the production of fossil fuels.
Health
-
Can the family doctor shortage in Canada be fixed?
The lack of family doctors in Canada is affecting patients and the health-care system as a whole. Can this be fixed? This physician thinks it can happen.
-
Firefighters essentially using 'bandanas' when battling wildfires: expert
Firefighters do not have proper equipment when battling wildfires in Canada, one expert said, leading to adverse impacts on their health.
-
Online, 'unalive' means death or suicide. Experts say it might help kids discuss those things
Language has always evolved. New words have always popped up. Teenagers have often led the way. But the internet and online life pave the way for it to happen more quickly.
Sci-Tech
-
Canada excluded from Google's expansion of AI chatbot Bard
Canada has been left out of a recent expansion of Google's artificial intelligence-powered chatbot known as Bard as the big tech giant continues its fight with the federal government over the Online News Act.
-
Canadian police, emergency agencies consider adopting Meta's Threads
As tens of millions of people begin using Threads, Meta's rival to Twitter, police and emergency response agencies across Canada are considering embracing the new text-based app.
-
'Cellphone: Unseen Connections': D.C. Smithsonian museum exhibit explores history of the mobile phone
In the fabled National Museum of Natural History, which houses some of the world's oldest artifacts, the latest 'relic' on display is… the cellphone.
Entertainment
-
Woman arrested on drug charges in death of Robert De Niro's grandson, official says
A 20-year-old woman has been arrested on federal narcotics charges and is accused of selling the drugs that led to the death of actor Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson, a law enforcement official said Friday.
-
How the actors strike will affect your favourite movies and TV shows
You’ve always heard great things about “Breaking Bad” or “The Wire” but you never got around to watching it? Or maybe something more recent like the “The Last of Us,” which just got nominated for more than two-dozen Emmy awards? Now’s your chance.
-
Prosecutor says Kevin Spacey is not just a 'big flirt,' but a 'big sexual bully'
Kevin Spacey denied that grabbing men by the crotch was his "trademark" pickup move as he became testy under questioning Friday by the prosecutor at his sexual assault trial in a London courtroom.
Business
-
As inflation inches closer to 3 per cent, economists warn progress will stall this year
As inflation inches closer to three per cent, economists are warning the steady monthly declines in annual price growth will stall and even potentially reverse in the second half of the year.
-
China's Shein hit with lawsuit citing RICO violations, a law originally used against organized crime
China's fast fashion retailer Shein is facing a lawsuit that claims the clothing maker's copyright infringement is so aggressive, it amounts to racketeering.
-
Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales up 1.2 per cent at $72.9 billion in May
Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 1.2 per cent to $72.9 billion in May after declining 0.1 per cent in April.
Lifestyle
-
A whirlwind romance began in a Brussels chocolate shop. It turned into a love story spanning nearly 40 years
A chance encounter between an American traveller and a Belgian chocolate shop worker turned into a decades-long love story.
-
From muskox wraps to fish tacos, Inuvik restaurants attract locals and tourists alike
In the heart of the western Arctic, restaurants are offering up local flavours to community members and tourists alike.
-
Got Sriracha? The price for a bottle of Huy Fong's iconic hot sauce gets spicy with supplies short
Scarcity of chile pepper supply is pumping hot sauce prices and shortages of the beloved red hot sauce packaged in those green-capped bottles, Huy Fong Foods' Sriracha.
Sports
-
Scott Dixon ready to defend title at Honda Indy Toronto, his `home' race where he has won 4 times
This just feels like home to Scott Dixon. The New Zealand native often jokes that as the only IndyCar race in a Commonwealth country, the Honda Indy Toronto is essentially his backyard.
-
Canada ties England 0-0 in a closed-door match, its final World Cup warmup
Canada tied England 0-0 in a closed-door match Friday, its last outing before the July 20 kickoff of the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
-
World cycling's governing body bans female transgender athletes from women's events
Transgender women who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to compete in women's races, world cycling governing body the UCI said Friday. The decision came after American rider Austin Killips became the first openly transgender woman to win an official cycling event earlier this year.
Autos
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.
-
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.