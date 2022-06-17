2 dead in Mexico after Netflix series cast, crew van crashes

FILE- A Netflix logo is displayed on an iPhone in Philadelphia on July 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) FILE- A Netflix logo is displayed on an iPhone in Philadelphia on July 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social