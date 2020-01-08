TORONTO -- She was out on her fanny … became the nanny and, now, the flashy girl from Flushing named Fran is headed to Broadway.

The popular ‘90s sitcom “The Nanny,” which starred comedian Fran Drescher, is being turned into a Broadway musical. The project is being developed by Drescher and musical heavyweight producers Brian and Scott Zeilinger.

The actress said she and fellow TV series creator Peter Marc Jacobson were “so excited” to be working on the project, according to a press release.

But if you’ve been gunning to hear Drescher do her iconic laugh and gravelly voice on stage, the producers are mum about whether she’d appear in the production in any way.

And because the musical is still in the early stages of development, no actress has currently been cast as cosmetics saleswoman Fran Fine yet.

But Drescher weighed in and jokingly said, “Of course, I would do it myself but we’d have to change the title to The Granny.”

Drescher and Jacobson also said they were equally excited to be working alongside “My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” actress Rachel Bloom who’ll be writing the lyrics and co-writing the music with Tony Award nominee Adam Schlesinger.

Bloom tweeted that she was “so excited that I can finally talk about this.” And in the release, Bloom praised the TV sitcom, calling it a “fundamental part of my childhood because it was the first time I saw an openly Jewish female protagonist on television.”

The musical’s music appears to be in good hands as both Bloom and Schlesinger are fresh off their 2019 Emmy win for original music for her CW television show.

The original ‘90s sitcom -- which aired 146 episodes from 1993 to 1999 -- was inspired by Drescher’s own life growing up in Queens. During its run, the show earned 12 Emmy Award nominations and currently airs in over 90 countries in more than 30 languages.