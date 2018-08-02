The diminutive extraterrestrial from the planet Melmac could soon return to the small screen. Warner Bros. Television is considering a possible reboot of the NBC hit series "Alf".

Reboots are all the rage in Hollywood, and according to a report in Variety, Warners Bros. Television is considering producing a remake of the cult TV series "Alf". For the moment, no screen writer has been attached to the project which is in an initial assessment phase.

It's rumored that the new story could follow Alf as he emerges from Area-51, where he has been held captive since the end of the previous series, and highlight how the world has changed over the last three decades.

Created by Paul Fusco and Tom Patchett, the sitcom "Alf" tells the story of the encounter between Gordon Shumway, a.k.a. Alf, an alien from the planet Melmac, and the Tanner family.

Following the destruction of his home world in a nuclear war, the miniature extraterrestrial arrives on Earth in the Tanners' garage in Greater Los Angeles. Charmed by this diminutive being, the Tanners decide to hide Alf to save him from becoming a guinea pig for scientists. But Alf doesn't make it easy for them to protect him. Curious about earthling customs, he often creates awkward situations for his host family, notably when he tries to eat cats, which are considered a delicacy on his home planet.

The four seasons of the series -- a total of 102 episodes -- were broadcast by NBC in the United States from 1986 to 1990. The extraterrestrial was also the subject of a 1995 TV film "Project Alf", which did not involve the Tanner family. Alf is now a pop icon, and the show is often referenced by other TV series llke "The Big Bang Theory" and "Mr. Robot".