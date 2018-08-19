14 Backstreet Boys fans injured when windstorm hits concert
A windstorm in Oklahoma injured 14 people at a Backstreet Boys concert. (Austin Gress/Twitter)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, August 19, 2018 11:10AM EDT
Fourteen people have been injured following a windstorm at a Backstreet Boys concert in Oklahoma.
On Saturday, gusts reaching as high 128 kilometres per hour knocked over a temporary wall near the entrance and landed on fans at the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Okla., about 134 kilometres north of Dallas, Texas.
The casino said it asked fans to seek shelter from the incoming storm, but about 150 patrons decided not to.
“We know that fans often suffer through inclement weather for their favorite acts, but this was an unusual event and our thoughts are with those who were injured during this storm,” the casino said in a statement.
Two of the 14 people hurt have since been released from hospital.
We never want to put our fans in harm's way and with tonight’s weather and the injuries from earlier, we have decided to cancel the show and will attempt to reschedule. The most important thing is for everyone to get home safely and we will see you all very soon!— backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) August 19, 2018
Waiting for the Backstreet Boys concert at Winstar Casino in Thackerville and a storm came through knocking down a metal canopy onto people. 5 or 6 ambulances have shown up taking away people on stretchers. @koconews pic.twitter.com/XKEVKfHbmO— Austin Gress (@austingress15) August 18, 2018