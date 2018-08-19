

CTVNews.ca Staff





Fourteen people have been injured following a windstorm at a Backstreet Boys concert in Oklahoma.

On Saturday, gusts reaching as high 128 kilometres per hour knocked over a temporary wall near the entrance and landed on fans at the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Okla., about 134 kilometres north of Dallas, Texas.

The casino said it asked fans to seek shelter from the incoming storm, but about 150 patrons decided not to.

“We know that fans often suffer through inclement weather for their favorite acts, but this was an unusual event and our thoughts are with those who were injured during this storm,” the casino said in a statement.

Two of the 14 people hurt have since been released from hospital.

We never want to put our fans in harm's way and with tonight’s weather and the injuries from earlier, we have decided to cancel the show and will attempt to reschedule. The most important thing is for everyone to get home safely and we will see you all very soon! — backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) August 19, 2018