

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





More than just bragging rights will be on the line come July for Fortnite players.

Epic games -- the software developer behind the battle royale game – has announced its “Fortnite World Cup.” The tournament will see players go head to head and compete for approximately $130 million in prize money.

There will be a $39 million prize pool at the finals in New York City in July 26-28. The final champion will walk away with $3.9 million.

But to be able to get there, any player interested will need to compete in open online qualifiers between April 13 and June 16. Each week, there will be $1 million on the line.

Throughout the “Fortnite World Cup” non-competitive players will be able to join in on the fun by playing in special custom challenges. All the events will be streamed online.

This isn’t the first time the video game developer has hosted a tournament of similar size. Last June, Epic Games held a Fornite tournament during the E3 video game conference in Los Angeles and filled the Banc of California Stadium with 15,000 fans.