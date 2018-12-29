

Relaxnews





These are some of the biggest albums that are expected to drop in 2019.

Normani

The former Fifth Harmony member, whose collaboration with Khalid on "Love Lies" heated up the charts this year, has been teasing a solo album for arrival next year and is said to have been hitting the studio with hitmaker Pharrell Williams.

Rihanna

Rihanna appears ready to shift focus from her successful Fenty Beauty line, after revealing to a fan on Instagram that she's got an album in the works for 2019. Details are scarce on what will be the follow-up to her 2016 LP "ANTI."

Kanye West

We can only assume that the many-times-delayed album "Yandhi" will see the light of day in 2019, after initial September and November drop dates fell through. We know Kanye has been in Africa working on the LP, which will be his ninth studio effort.

The Weeknd

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye told Toronto concert-goers last month that his latest album, "Chapter 6," would be coming soon. It will follow on from the R&B artist's 2016 studio album "Starboy," as well as this year's surprise EP "My Dear Melancholy."

Lana Del Rey

The singer spent this fall teasing snippets from her upcoming album "Norman Fucking Rockwell" after dropping the tracks "Mariners Apartment Complex" and "Venice Bitch." She's been working with producer Jack Antonoff on the "Lust for Life" follow-up.

Carly Rae Jepsen

The "Call Me Maybe" singer got fans and critics alike excited with her recent single "Party of One." She's been teasing a follow-up to her 2015 album "Emotion" for a long time now, and it looks like it's finally due to drop in the coming year.

Backstreet Boys

The boy band is back in 2019 with a brand-new album, "DNA," and a string of tour dates in Europe and North America. The album drops on January 25 and follows on from the release of first single "Chances."

Ariana Grande

Soon after dropping her highly successful album "Sweetener" in August, Ariana Grande was back to tease her next studio LP, "Thank U, Next." She has so far shared its title single (along with its record-breaking video) as well as latest track "Imagine," although no release date has been set.

Grimes

The Canadian singer dropped a new song called "We Appreciate Power" in late November, and it's said to be the first preview of her fifth album, which will follow 2015's acclaimed "Art Angels."

Avril Lavigne

Anticipation is high for Lavigne's "Head Above Water," which drops February 15. After a serious bout of illness, the singer is revealing new sides of herself musically, with its power-ballad title track and a soulful second offering, "Tell Me It's Over."