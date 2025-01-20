ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Oilers star McDavid to have hearing with NHL after match penalty for cross-check

By The Associated Press

Published

Stars Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, left, and Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks vie for the puck during NHL action in Vancouver on Jan. 18, 2025. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press) (ETHAN CAIRNS/THE CANADIAN PRESS)