ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Mark Kilam having no trouble getting used to his new green-and-gold colours

By The Canadian Press

Published

Edmonton Elks new head coach Mark Kilam speaks during a press conference in Edmonton on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.