Why sweets for your sweet could cost more this Valentine’s Day

If you're planning on skipping the Valentine's Day gifts this year, you're not alone.

Canada coach will ‘let the guys play’ as McDavid dons maple leaf

Tonight’s the night: Connor McDavid will line up alongside Canada’s National Hockey League best-of-the-best players Wednesday for the first time as the 4 Nations Face-Off begins in Montreal.

7 months after wildfire, temporary housing arrives in Jasper

The first trailers to house displaced locals rolled into Jasper, Alta., this week, about seven months after a third of the town was ravaged by a runaway wildfire.

Youth soccer team missing $40K and head coach, EPS investigating

A boys soccer team from Edmonton is reeling after finding out they won’t be attending an upcoming tournament, despite fundraising for more than two years.

Elks land 11 free agents over first 2 official days of CFL free agency

On Tuesday, the day free agency officially opened, Elks general manager Ed Hervey officially signed six players. On Wednesday, the CFL team announced they had signed five more.

Alberta Premier Smith defends health minister amid scandal on health purchases

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Health Minister Adriana LaGrange has her full support as they navigate allegations of high-level government corruption in medical contracts.

Edmonton looks to impress as expansion destination by hosting PWHL neutral-site game

When the Toronto Sceptres and Ottawa Charge meet Sunday at a sold-out Rogers Place, it will feel like more than a one-off game. It will feel like Edmonton is on trial.

311 is changing, here’s what you need to know

The City of Edmonton is making changes to 311 in order to save some money.

Parkland, Black Gold school support workers vote to strike

Support workers in two more Edmonton-area school divisions have voted to strike.

Waste calendars now only available online: City of Edmonton

Edmonton businesses get cash infusion from Ottawa

The federal government is providing more than $6.7 million to small- and medium-sized businesses in Edmonton.

Decreasing red tape, increasing interprovincial trade are keys to limiting US tariff impact: Calgary Chamber of Commerce

Group of planets shine bright in night sky until end of February

An ongoing space phenomenon has Edmontonians hoping for warm and clear night skies.

Woman found dead in Strathearn home, man arrested

A woman was found dead in Strathearn on Tuesday, and police believe her death was a homicide.

School resource officers return to 6 Edmonton public high schools after program suspended in 2020

School resource officers (SROs) have returned to six Edmonton Public Schools more than four years after the board halted the program.