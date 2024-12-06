19-year-old man wanted by police in connection with 2024 robbery
Edmonton police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a robbery at a cannabis store in south Edmonton last year.
ADVERTISEMENT
Edmonton police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a robbery at a cannabis store in south Edmonton last year.
If you're planning on skipping the Valentine's Day gifts this year, you're not alone.
Tonight’s the night: Connor McDavid will line up alongside Canada’s National Hockey League best-of-the-best players Wednesday for the first time as the 4 Nations Face-Off begins in Montreal.
The first trailers to house displaced locals rolled into Jasper, Alta., this week, about seven months after a third of the town was ravaged by a runaway wildfire.
A boys soccer team from Edmonton is reeling after finding out they won’t be attending an upcoming tournament, despite fundraising for more than two years.
On Tuesday, the day free agency officially opened, Elks general manager Ed Hervey officially signed six players. On Wednesday, the CFL team announced they had signed five more.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Health Minister Adriana LaGrange has her full support as they navigate allegations of high-level government corruption in medical contracts.
When the Toronto Sceptres and Ottawa Charge meet Sunday at a sold-out Rogers Place, it will feel like more than a one-off game. It will feel like Edmonton is on trial.
The City of Edmonton is making changes to 311 in order to save some money.
Support workers in two more Edmonton-area school divisions have voted to strike.
The federal government is providing more than $6.7 million to small- and medium-sized businesses in Edmonton.
An ongoing space phenomenon has Edmontonians hoping for warm and clear night skies.
A woman was found dead in Strathearn on Tuesday, and police believe her death was a homicide.
School resource officers (SROs) have returned to six Edmonton Public Schools more than four years after the board halted the program.