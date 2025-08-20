ADVERTISEMENT

CTV Morning Live

Tips on starting up your first kitchen: economists

By Shelby Clarke

Published

Home economists Jodie Kachkar and Justin Gabinet have tips for what tools and kitchen items to buy and what to skip for students setting up their first kitchen.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.