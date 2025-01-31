ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Woman accused in child's drowning at Alberta lake facing manslaughter charge

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

The courthouse in Stony Plain, Alta. is shown on Nov. 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Sousa


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.