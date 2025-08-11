ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

‘We’re Team North America’: Edmonton climbing camp trains young Canadian and American athletes

By Hannah Kavanagh

Published

The outdoor climbing structure in Louise McKinney Park on Aug. 10, 2025. (Marek Tkach/CTV News Edmonton)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.