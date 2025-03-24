ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

‘We do it for the smiles’: Outdoor festival takes over Churchill Square during spring break

By Ali Yusuf

Published

An adoring crowd enjoying a hula-hooping performance by Amanda Panda at the Spring at the Square event, on March 24, 2025. (Connor Hogg/CTV News Edmonton)
An adoring crowd enjoying a hula-hooping performance by Amanda Panda at the Spring at the Square event, on March 24, 2025. (Connor Hogg/CTV News Edmonton)