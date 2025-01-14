ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Truck hits train in Mayerthorpe, prompting safety reminder

By Brittany Ekelund

Published

A truck can be seen damaged in Mayerthorpe after the driver crossed the warning lights and hit a moving train on Jen. 14, 2025. (Supplied)
A truck can be seen damaged in Mayerthorpe after the driver crossed the warning lights and hit a moving train on Jen. 14, 2025. (Supplied)