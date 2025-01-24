ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Tips on how to resist holiday sales and the importance of shopping local

By CTV News Edmonton

Published

The psychological impact of sales Chamber of Commerce advises consumers to resist impulse buying and emphasizes the importance of shopping locally to support the economy.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.