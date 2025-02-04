ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

‘This war needs to end’: Photo exhibition on Ukraine war on display in Edmonton

By Ali Yusuf

Published

A photo exhibition title 'Ways of War' depicting the devastation caused by the ongoing war in Ukraine is on display in Edmonton on Feb. 4, 2025. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)
A photo exhibition title 'Ways of War' depicting the devastation caused by the ongoing war in Ukraine is on display on Feb. 4, 2025. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)