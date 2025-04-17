ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Supreme Court won’t hear appeal on questioning former Alberta minister in coal suit

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Former Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage must now testify at a nearly $14 billion lawsuit by a group of coal mining companies.


















