ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Sunday death in southeast Edmonton a homicide, police seeking witnesses

By Brittany Ekelund

Published

A Honda Pilot can be seen here in a stock photo. Edmonton police said a blue Honda Pilot was seen in southeast Edmonton around the time of a homicide on April 6, 2025. (Supplied)
A Honda Pilot can be seen here in a stock photo. Edmonton police said a blue Honda Pilot was seen in southeast Edmonton around the time of a homicide on April 6, 2025. (Supplied)