ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Stanley Cup Final is becoming a showcase for the Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl

By The Associated Press

Published

Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) takes control of the puck as Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) defends during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)