ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Special teams struggles costing Edmonton Oilers in playoff battle with L.A. Kings

By The Canadian Press

Published

Los Angeles Kings right wing Adrian Kempe, second from left, celebrates his goal with defenceman Brandt Clarke, left, and left wing Andrei Kuzmenko, second from right, as Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard stands in goal during the third period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.