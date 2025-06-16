ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Skinner or Pickard? Oilers’ Knoblauch still not naming starting goalie for Stanley Cup Final Game 6

By The Associated Press

Published

Edmonton Oilers' goalie Calvin Pickard (30), left, and goalie Stuart Skinner (74) take part in practice before taking on the Florida Panthers in the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, in Edmonton, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.