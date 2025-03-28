ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Sketch of woman found dead released in hopes of finding her identity

By Brittany Ekelund

Published

Edmonton police released a sketch of this woman, who was found dead in a garbage bin on Bellamy Hill, in the hopes of learning her identity. (Supplied)
Edmonton police released a sketch of this woman, who was found dead in a garbage bin on Bellamy Hill, in the hopes of learning her identity. (Supplied)