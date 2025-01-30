ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Shell exits oilsands, boosts stake in Scotford upgrader and Quest carbon facility

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Shell Pernis refinery in Rotterdam. Photographer: Peter Boer/Bloomberg (Peter Boer/Bloomberg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.