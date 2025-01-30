ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Semis, vehicles in ditches west of Edmonton due to icy highways: RCMP

By Karyn Mulcahy

Published

Fox Creek RCMP shared photos of damaged semi trucks in the ditch on Highway 43 on Jan. 30, 2025. (Credit: RCMP)
Fox Creek RCMP shared photos of damaged semi trucks in the ditch on Highway 43 on Jan. 30, 2025. (Credit: RCMP)