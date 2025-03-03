ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Rural UCP MLA says he won't support budget over infrastructure, health-care concerns

By The Canadian Press

Published

A rural United Conservative Party backbencher says the Alberta government's new budget is indefensible and that he won't be supporting it unless major changes are made. The Alberta Legislature is shown in Edmonton on Thursday October 31, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson


















