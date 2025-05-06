ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Alberta Premier’s chief of staff defends $3k business class flight from Trump visit

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and United States President Donald Trump. (Source: @ABDanielleSmith)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.