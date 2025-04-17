ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Road through the Western Conference to the Stanley Cup Final is a ‘war of attrition’

By The Associated Press

Published

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) passes the puck as he is surrounded by Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81), Logan Stanley (64), Mark Scheifele (55) and Alex Iafallo (9) during the first period NHL action in Winnipeg, Sunday April 13 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.