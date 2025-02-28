ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Red ink, tax cuts, debt payments: Highlights of Alberta's budget

By The Canadian Press

Published

Education and a personal tax cut were among the highlights of what Alberta's finance minister called a tough budget on Thursday.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.