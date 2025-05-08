ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

RCMP ask for help finding vehicle of interest in fatal highway hit-and-run southeast of Edmonton

By Adrienne Lee

Published

RCMP ask for help finding a vehicle of interest in a fatal hit-and-run near Wetaskiwin (Supplied)
RCMP ask for help finding a vehicle of interest in a fatal hit-and-run near Wetaskiwin (Supplied)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.