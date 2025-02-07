ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Photos released of robber who bear sprayed gas bar worker during November theft

By Alex Antoneshyn

A male between 5'5" and 5'7" tall and weighing approximately 145 pounds wore a mask and weaponized bear spray while robbing a gas bar near 118 Street and Kingsway on Nov. 13, 2024. (Source: Edmonton Police Service)
