ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Panthers visit the Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final with the series tied

By The Associated Press

Published

Florida Panthers right wing Mackie Samoskevich (25) defends Florida Panthers center Evan Rodrigues (17) as goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) deflects a shot on goal during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Friday, June 13, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)