ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Panthers power play could be an edge in tight Stanley Cup final against the Oilers

By The Associated Press

Published

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch says Calvin Pickard came in clutch for the Edmonton Oilers and gave them the space they needed to come back and win Game 4.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.