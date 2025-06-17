ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Panthers can clinch a 2nd consecutive Stanley Cup championship by beating the Oilers in Game 6

By The Associated Press

Published

Florida Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe (23) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers' goalie Calvin Pickard (30) as Troy Stecher (51) defends during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in Edmonton, Saturday, June 14, 2025. (JASON FRANSON/THE CANADIAN PRESS)