Edmonton

Over 400 artists on Whyte Avenue this weekend for 30th annual art walk

By Hannah Kavanagh

Published

Jill Roszell with Whyte Avenue Artwalk describes what people can expect if they come down to Whyte Avenue this weekend.


















