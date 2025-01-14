ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Oilers' Skinner bounces back with superb effort, shutout against Kings

By The Canadian Press

Published

Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) and teammate Calvin Pickard (30) celebrate the win over the Los Angeles Kings at the end of NHL action in Edmonton, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.