Oilers reset after one that got away, aim for a Game 2 win and split in Dallas

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) and defenceman John Klingberg (36) defend the goal against Dallas Stars centre Tyler Seguin (91) during the third period in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Dallas. The Oilers aim to reset for Game 2 after a 6-3 loss in Game 1.

(M. Otero/AP)