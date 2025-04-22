ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Oilers’ Jeff Skinner makes Stanley Cup playoff debut after 15 NHL seasons

By The Associated Press

Published

The Edmonton Oilers lost a wild Game 1 to the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 on Monday night. CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Lampa has more.


















