ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Oilers credit experience, depth as they set NHL playoffs record for consecutive comeback wins

By Craig Ellingson

Published

Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) and Edmonton Oilers right wing Vasily Podkolzin (92) collide during the first period of Game 1 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)