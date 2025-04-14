ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Oilers beat Presidents’ Trophy winners Jets

By The Canadian Press

Published

Edmonton Oilers' Connor Brown (28) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with teammates during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Sunday April 13 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.