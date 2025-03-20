ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Oilers' back-end looks sharp with addition of Walman, return of Ekholm

By The Canadian Press

Published

Utah Hockey Club's Lawson Crouse (67) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers' goalie Calvin Pickard (30) as Jake Walman (96) defends during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.