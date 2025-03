Nuge, Pickard to skate with fans at West Edmonton Mall Sunday morning

Vancouver Canucks' Pius Suter picks up a penalty for interference against Edmonton Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard as Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins looks on during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Vancouver on Thursday, May 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

(DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)