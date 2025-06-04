ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

‘Music is medicine, we need a dose right now’: Great Big Sea member stopping in Edmonton on Canadian tour

By Angela Amato

Published

Séan McCann of Ottawa and St. John's, N.L., is invested as a member of the Order of Canada by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. McCann was a founding member of folk rock band Great Big Sea, and now advocates for mental health as a solo artist. (The Canadian Press/Justin Tang)