Edmonton

Mounties justified in shooting man who took wife hostage in Grande Prairie: ASIRT

By Brittany Ekelund

Published

A semi-automatic Benelli M4 12-gauge shotgun was found on the kitchen floor of a home where a man took his estranged wife hostage before being shot by RCMP officers on Dec. 20, 2023. (Photo: Alberta Serious Incident Response Team)
