ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Mountie cleared in violent arrest caught on camera: ASIRT

By Brittany Ekelund

Published

High Level RCMP say a single officer responded to a complaint of intoxicated people causing a disturbance at Flamingo Inn on May 11, 2022. Upon arrival, the officer tried to arrest an intoxicated male of unknown age. Police say he refused to follow instructions, and a "physical interaction occurred," which was captured on video and published online by members of the public.