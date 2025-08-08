ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Mini-music program offered for emerging artists with ‘big dreams’: MacEwan University

By Adrienne Lee

Published

A look inside the studio at MacEwan University in Edmonton on August 7, 2025. The summer program is offered for two weeks. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)
A look inside the studio at MacEwan University in Edmonton on August 7, 2025. The summer program is offered for two weeks. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.